Newly elected state lawmakers meet for the first time Wednesday in the same way their predecessors have done since the global pandemic hit New Hampshire —off the State House grounds in a big enough collegiate venue to accommodate its 424 members.
The new wrinkle is that Republicans will officially take control of both legislative chambers from the Democrats, courtesy of the Nov. 3 general election results.
On Sunday afternoon, House Republican Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, and Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse, R-Salem, proposed moving Organization Day outdoors to the athletic field in front of the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
“An outdoor venue will lower the (COVID-19) risk for all members and staff,” the two said in a statement. “We thank UNH for accommodating this request.”
The basketball court floor of the Hamel Recreation Center at UNH had been proposed for the session. The House met for three sessions in June and September inside the Whittemore Center arena.
On those three days, the 24-person State Senate met at the State House in Representatives Hall, the chamber for the 400-person House. Yet on Wednesday, senators have to join House members at UNH.
That’s because the agenda involves the House and Senate members taking the oath of office and then electing their own leadership. They also must meet in joint convention to elect the state treasurer and secretary of state for the next two years.
Safe for 130 of 400
Legislative staffers have concluded that, according to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing, the House chamber can only safely contain about 130 of its 400 members.
The number is only that big if the House used its public gallery upstairs from the chamber to seat some members. There’s only enough room on the House floor for about 85 legislators, they said.
Sununu said he’s urged Hinch not to use the House chamber for meetings and instead hold in-person meetings at other large arenas or conference centers across the state.
The Legislative Office Building is where most public hearings are held on bills.
But Hinch has said the LOB’s ventilation system would have to be overhauled because the only time there is proper air circulation in the building is when air conditioning units are operating.
House GOP leaders said other options being explored would be to hold hearings in larger rooms on the State House compound or in the House chamber itself.
What further complicates things is the front entrance to the LOB currently is shut down while a Nashua contractor renovates the stone stairs and landscaping.
Two weeks ago, the New Hampshire Supreme Court advised lawmakers that they could hold their sessions online as long as the technology confirmed they were taking part in real time.
Legislative leaders
House and Senate Republicans and Democrats have already met to choose their own standard bearers and given their numbers, those picks will become official Wednesday.
Former Senate President Morse will get back the gavel he lost after the 2018 elections now that the GOP has a 14-10 edge.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, has already been designated as the leader of her party’s caucus.
Hinch will replace Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, as the result of voters giving the GOP a 213-187 majority.
Shurtleff chose not to remain as the top House Democrat; members chose Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, to lead them after he won a four-way race on the third ballot.
State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle is running unopposed for her first full term as the state’s chief financial officer.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner is running for a record 23rd straight term as the state’s top elections official.
Prior to Nov. 3, several Democratic activists had privately expressed an interest in running for this post.
But once the Legislature was returned to Republican hands, Gardner’s chances for holding onto this position improved dramatically.
Two years ago, Gardner narrowly held onto the job over former Democratic nominee for governor Colin Van Ostern thanks in part to overwhelming support among Republican lawmakers and a smattering of devoted Democratic backers.
The Manchester Democrat long had strong support among GOP legislative leaders.
Gardner again has the support of both Gov. Sununu, a Republican and former, four-term Gov. John Lynch, a Democrat.
House and Senate leaders have yet to announce plans for how they intend to meet in 2021; Jan. 6 is opening day for that session.
Hinch said he’s reviewing all options for holding House sessions either in Representatives Hall or some other venue.