Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

TALLAHASSEE - It took just 15 days for Florida's legislature to approve Gov. Ron DeSantis's proposal to enact a legal overhaul that makes it harder for crime and personal injury victims to sue for damages.

Not long after, the Republican governor signed into law another signature priority - expanding school choice, through a voucher program allowing all Florida K-12 students to use taxpayer money to attend private schools.

DeSantis holds a rally at the OCC Road House and Museum in Pinellas Park, Fla.  
People protest DeSantis’s plan not to approve an Advanced Placement course on African American studies in high schools.  
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren readies for an interview at his home in Tampa last year. 
Campaign posters vie for attention near a polling station in Hialeah, Fla., on Nov. 8, 2022.  