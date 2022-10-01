When it comes to polls, Maine Democrats have been in a dream scenario in the last week, especially when you think back to the situation they faced in a spring marked by rising costs and plummeting approval in a midterm year for President Joe Biden.

Those are still factors in the November elections, but Democrats seem to have bounced back in a big way since then. In the past week, two polls showed Gov. Janet Mills with double-digit leads on former Gov. Paul LePage. The second one, from the University of New Hampshire, showed Rep. Jared Golden of Maine's 2nd District with a similarly sized lead on former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, belying the general thought in Maine political circles that both races were tight.