Gail Huff Brown, 59, made official her announcement to seek the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District in 2022. She joined a growing field of GOP hopefuls looking to unseat two-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
“Congress is broken, and (Democrat) Chris Pappas doesn’t represent Granite State values. We need serious candidates with real-life experience who are running for the right reasons: to get America back on track,” Huff Brown said in a video making her announcement.
Meanwhile, Jeff Cozzens of Lyman, the co-founder of the Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, also announced Tuesday he would mount a GOP bid in the 2nd Congressional District for the seat that has been occupied for five terms by Democrat Annie Kuster.
Gail Huff Brown’s husband, Scott, was a one-term senator, representing the state of Massachusetts. After the couple retired to Rye, Scott Brown ran in 2014 and lost a competitive race to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
After the election of Donald Trump, Brown became the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.
Huff Brown joins a GOP field that already includes 2020 nominee Matt Mowers of Gilford, State Rep. Timothy Baxter of Seabrook and Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, who was a communications staffer in the Trump administration.
Huff Brown said she’s been a property taxpayer and homeowner in town for three decades.
“I am a conservative mother, military spouse, and new grandmother who cares deeply about our country - and I worry about the direction we are headed, and the country we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren,” Huff Brown said.
She has one daughter and two grandchildren.
Cozzens built one of North Country's largest employers
Cozzens said he worked as a national security professional after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and a decade ago built a family business from scratch into one of the North Country’s largest employers.
“Washington, D.C. is full of elitists who think they know what’s best for New Hampshire,” Cozzens said. “They want to tell you how to run your business, raise your family and how to live your life. All while they weaken our country’s standing and empower our enemies.”
Cozzens has served as president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association and serves on the board of trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire.
