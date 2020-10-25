Londonderry rally for Trump
 Tom and Tammie Murphy from Nashua talk about their support for Donald Trump before the President's planned speech at Pro Star Aviation, located at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry on Sunday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Dan McMahan and Holly Spicer are friends who drove a couple hours Sunday from Harpswell Maine, to see President Donald Trump speak at Pro Star Aviation, located at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry.

LONDONDERRY — Hundreds of supporters lined Kelly Avenue hours before President Donald Trump will return to the Granite State nine days before the election.

Security guards asked supporters to put on masks before entering the outdoor space at Pro Star Aviation at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Tom and Tammie Murphy of Nashua waved American and Trump flags before the rally. The two have been to three other Trump rallies this election cycle.

“It is a message of hope. It is easy to get caught up in the dark, you know the pandemic and all that stuff,” said Tom Murphy. “That is not a place we should be as a people or nation.”

He’s impressed with the work Trump has been able to accomplish during his first term.

A very long line Sunday morning weaved around Kelly Street for President Donald Trump’s rally at Pro Star Aviation at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry.
A group of of Armenians bring attention to the situation in the Republic of Artsakh on Sunday morning ahead of President Donald Trump's planned campaign stop at Pro Star Aviation  at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry.

“He’s made promises, he kept promises, but draining (Washington, DC) wasn’t going to be a four year affair, ” Murphy said. “It is something that is going to take longer.”

Supporters chanted “USA, USA, USA!” and “Four more years!” as speakers such as Corky Messner, who is running against U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, took the stage.

Trump is expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for campaign travel to New Hampshire

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for campaign travel to New Hampshire from Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Oct. 25.
