LONDONDERRY — Hundreds of supporters lined Kelly Avenue hours before President Donald Trump will return to the Granite State nine days before the election.
Security guards asked supporters to put on masks before entering the outdoor space at Pro Star Aviation at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Tom and Tammie Murphy of Nashua waved American and Trump flags before the rally. The two have been to three other Trump rallies this election cycle.
“It is a message of hope. It is easy to get caught up in the dark, you know the pandemic and all that stuff,” said Tom Murphy. “That is not a place we should be as a people or nation.”
He’s impressed with the work Trump has been able to accomplish during his first term.
“He’s made promises, he kept promises, but draining (Washington, DC) wasn’t going to be a four year affair, ” Murphy said. “It is something that is going to take longer.”
Supporters chanted “USA, USA, USA!” and “Four more years!” as speakers such as Corky Messner, who is running against U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, took the stage.
Trump is expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m.