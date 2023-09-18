IRS taxes

The Internal Revenue Service headquarters building in Washington, DC. 

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

President Biden's son Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit Monday against the Internal Revenue Service, charging that when agents who were investigating him told Congress and news reporters about their concerns that the case was not being managed properly, they violated his privacy rights as a taxpayer.

The lawsuit comes amid criminal charges and escalating legal battles surrounding the younger Biden, a failed plea deal and a nearly five-year investigation into his finances, taxes and a gun purchase.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden speaks with a guest at the state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on June 22.  