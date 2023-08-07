Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

 Joshua Boucher

Donald Trump promised South Carolina conservatives a revitalized economy by dismantling what he calls “Bidenomics,” an approach that he says has caused excessive inflation, surges in gas prices and a steady rise in mortgage and interest rates.

The former president headlined the South Carolina Silver Elephant Gala on Saturday, a Republican-led black tie optional fundraising event that featured a crowd of more than 1,300.