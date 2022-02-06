When Larry Hogan was considered a long-shot to become Maryland’s next governor in 2014, Chris Christie campaigned with him and as head of the Republican Governors Association spend $1.2 million on his behalf. Hogan won in the nation’s most stunning upset.
When Christie ran for president the following year, Hogan quickly endorsed him, even traveling to New Hampshire to campaign for his friend. And Christie wore a green “Hogan strong” rubber bracelet on the campaign trail in support of the Maryland chief executive, who was fighting cancer. After Hogan was declared cancer-free, he cut off Christie’s bracelet at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.
But the two friends could be competing for the same slice of voters if they both go for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
The reason: Hogan built his national brand as one of the few prominent Republicans willing to stand up to Donald Trump. And Christie, who quickly backed Trump after his own 2016 presidential hopes were gone, has used his television appearances on ABC and his new book to separate himself from the former president, especially his false claims of a stolen election.
With 78% of Republicans in an October Quinnipiac University Poll saying they want the former president to run again, there isn’t a large anti-Trump lane for both Christie and Hogan to run in.
“Is there room for two anti-Trumpers? That would be really tough in a primary,” Republican consultant Craig Stevens said.
And Rutgers University professor Ashley Koning said that having both Christie and Hogan in the race runs the risk that they divide the opposition vote, making it easier for Trump or one of his acolytes to win the 2020 nomination.
“If Hogan and Christie both want to run, it could be repeat of 2016 with too many cooks in the kitchen,” said Koning, who runs Rutgers’ Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.
Hogan, whose second and final term as governor expires at the end of the year, said neither he nor Christie have made plans for what comes next.
“I don’t think either one of us has decided what to do in 2024,” Hogan told NJ Advance Media. “We’ve been texting back and forth. I still have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I’m sure we will figure out who’s going to do what in a couple of years.”
Christie did not respond to a request for comment.
He renewed his criticism of Trump‘s actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.
“Let’s call this what it is,” Christie said. “Jan. 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate [then-Vice President] Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week: Overturn the election.”
Should both men decide to seek the GOP nomination, their contest may be a lot friendlier than the last time Christie ran for president.
That’s when U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who lost the outsiders’ mantle to Trump, attempted to compete with Christie for the support of the establishment Republicans.
Rubio’s allies ran $4.9 million worth of ads attacking Christie, most notably for welcoming then-President Barack Obama to New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Christie responded by eviscerating Rubio during a GOP debate before the New Hampshire primary.
Those kinds of fireworks won’t be set off if Christie and Hogan both run in 2024, Republican consultant Mike DuHaime said.
“If they ever both ran, they would be very cordial with each other,” DuHaime said. “It’s a small number of people at that elite level of U.S. politics. It’s not uncommon in that people who were were friends and supporters of each other run against each other.”
Both men would want to turn their fire on Trump and his ilk rather than each other, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
“I can’t imagine that they are going to attack one another,” Froonjian said. “Their focus is on bringing back the Republican Party from the brink of Trump authoritarianism.”
But Republican consultant Alex Conant, who was Rubio’s communications director in 2016, said Christie’s previous support of Trump will keep him out of any lane Hogan is running in.
“Christie and Hogan would compete for very different voters,” Conant said. “Christie spent the last five years trying to woo Trump, while Hogan built his own brand and independence.”
