Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 3 at National Harbor, Maryland.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley compared her approach to enacting antiabortion legislation to her removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House, suggesting Tuesday she could build consensus on an issue that has divided the country.

But in her address about abortion at the Northern Virginia headquarters of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which was billed as a "major policy speech," Haley largely steered clear of specific policies, including how strict a ban she would like to see on the procedure. Haley said the federal government should be involved but did not identify exactly how that ought to happen. Such details have been at the center of many of the most contentious disagreements on abortion.