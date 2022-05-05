Iowa Democrats are taking their first official steps to persuade the Democratic National Committee to keep the state in front of the line when it comes to selecting presidential candidates.
The DNC last month stripped Iowa of its guaranteed first-in-the-nation status, and instituted an application process open to Iowa and all state parties.
Republicans have already voted nationally to keep the Republican half of the Iowa Caucuses first, saying its a clear sign to rural American voters. Alienating those voters is a real fear for Democrats in Iowa.
"We're a small state, and we provide the perfect opportunity for Democrats to rebuild their national brand within rural communities," said Ross Wilburn, the Iowa Democratic Party chair. "We've got a lot of work to do ahead of us in the next few weeks, but I'm going to fight like hell for Iowa."
The process to apply for a waiver begins with a letter sent Wednesday by Iowa Democratic Party officials, aimed to show its intent to apply for a waiver.
In the letter, signed by Wilburn, he argues the DNC should keep its current nominating process, which starts off with Iowa and then contests in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
In a call with media, Scott Brennan, Iowa's representative on the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee, said geography, racial and ethnic diversity, and ease of retail politics are the biggest items those four states contribute to the process.
Party officials said they recognize changes need to be made to the caucuses, however, to ensure they meet acceptable standards of access and simplicity.
Brennan suggested things like 15% thresholds, realignment, and non-present participation could be addressed in the changes. All changes would need to be approved by the state's central committee. The Iowa Legislature requires the contest to be a caucus format rather than a primary, as well.
"It's fair to say that everything's on the table," Wilburn said. "We win elections in November by strengthening our grassroots network, and by engaging Democrats in the important decisions within our party, like making changes to the caucuses."
The national party is expected to shed more light on its evaluation process on May 18 during an upcoming meeting.
Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.