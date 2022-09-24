Leavitt Pappas

Karoline Leavitt and Rep. Chris Pappas

Politically, Chris Pappas and Karoline Leavitt are ships passing in the night.

Pappas, the Democratic incumbent 1st District congressman, is determined to portray Leavitt, his November opponent, as a Trump MAGA Republican, someone too extreme to represent the district, one of fewer than 50 “swing” seats in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives.