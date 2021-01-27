Plaistow voters planning to attend Saturday’s deliberative session will head to the town’s public works garage, which is being transformed into an election center with a heated tent and extra portable toilets.
Welcome to town meeting season during a pandemic.
COVID-19 has created a slew of safety concerns that local election officials never thought they would have to face.
To allay fears that town meeting season could turn into one big super-spreader, towns and schools have had to figure out ways to keep people socially distanced and to accommodate the masked and unmasked, voters who want to be inside and those who prefer to be outside or in their cars.
“You can’t please everybody. It’s just not going to happen,” said Paul Scafidi, who has been Exeter’s town moderator for eight years and was assistant moderator for 12.
Scafidi met with several local officials at Exeter High School Wednesday to map out the plan for handling Exeter’s town deliberative session on Feb. 6 and the Exeter Region Cooperative School District’s deliberative session this Saturday.
The cooperative district, which serves six area communities, is one of the largest in the state.
While a majority of Exeter’s select board hoped to have a virtual deliberative session for the town, the emergency order Gov. Chris Sununu issued last Friday allowing communities to postpone their meetings and deliberative sessions didn’t give a virtual option.
Because other communities in the cooperative weren’t keen on the idea of a virtual meeting or delaying town and school meetings, the moderators of the six towns agreed to move ahead with plans to keep their traditional deliberative session dates and final votes by ballot at the polls on March 9.
To accommodate all voters attending Saturday’s school district deliberative session, Moderator Kate Miller said the high school will be set up with four voter locations connected with audio and video equipment.
The auditorium, which normally seats about 1,000 people, will hold 200 masked voters who must sit in socially distanced seats marked on the back with blue Xs.
Voters wearing masks who want to stay outside in their cars will have that option. Miller said they’ll be able to go up to a microphone to speak and vote outside.
“They’re working out the technical difficulties,” she said.
Separate areas will be established inside and outside for voters without masks as well.
“We encourage everybody to wear masks, but if they can’t, that’s where they’ll go. We don’t want to deprive them of their ability to participate,” Miller said.
Public work at public works
Meanwhile, work will get underway Thursday to prepare Plaistow’s renovated public works garage for Saturday’s town deliberative session.
The tent will go up, equipment will be moved out, and chairs and curtains will be installed.
Plaistow Town Manager Mark Pearson said the garage was converted into a facility for elections last year, too.
Parking has been expanded and a large part of the area around the building has been paved.
Pearson said the town recently completed installation of new audio and visual systems, including a laser overhead projector and a cable TV control room. They have new microphones and wireless microphones for deliberative session, he said.
The town has rented a 40-foot-by-60-foot tent for Saturday that will be attached to one end of the garage so that the doors can be opened to add 2,400 square feet of space, Pearson said. The expanded space, which will allow for more social distancing, will be heated and have additional sight and sound capabilities.
Plaistow also has planned for potential mask issues.
“The town moderator will deal with and accommodate the resident voters and designate the appropriate auxiliary spaces if there is a non-mask wearing situation according to the guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office concerning deliberative sessions and elections,” Pearson said.
While the garage has provided a larger venue during the pandemic, Pearson said the town plans to use it more regularly.
Some towns have decided not to take the risk and will delay their meetings.
Tuftonboro usually holds its traditional town meeting — where voters debate and vote at the same meeting — the day after town elections in March, but this year town officials decided to postpone the meeting until May 15 at Davis Field at Tuftonboro Central School. The election of officers will still be held on March 9.
Kingston is moving ahead with its deliberative session on Saturday at the Sanborn Regional High School auditorium, but voters also can participate virtually via Zoom. The only catch is that any votes on proposed amendments must be done in person.
In Raymond, school Superintendent Tina McCoy said multiple layers have been put in place, including mask rules and social distancing, to protect the health and safety of all meeting participants at Saturday’s deliberative session at the high school.
“We will have a mask mandatory area for those who self identify as being high risk due to health challenges. We will also have a general area where state guidelines will be adhered to, and a separate room for those who identify as being mask exempt for health reasons,” she said.
Technology will be set up to allow everyone to participate regardless of which room they’re located in at the school, she said.
Seabrook officials have also taken safety steps in preparation for the Feb. 2 deliberative session at the Community Center gym, including changes related to where town officials, voters, and non-residents will be seated.
They’re still trying to figure out how to handle masked and maskless voters.
”On the mask issue, we have not created a segregated section for anyone that is unmasked. That discussion internally is ongoing,” Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi said.