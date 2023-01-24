SANTOS

Members of the 118th Congress, including Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), center, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), right, are sworn-in on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  

 Elizabeth Frantz/Washington Post

ALBERTSON, N.Y. - Sitting in the basement of an American Legion building, an American flag tucked in the corner and the sounds of a church rock band playing above, a group gathered for a local Republican club meeting to discuss one thing: Rep. George Santos.

"Every day that he's still there, we are suffering. I mean, he's become a joke on late-night talk shows, but to us, it's not funny because we deserve a real congressman," said North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, who endorsed Santos during his campaign but has since called on him to resign.

santos-e267bad2-9bde-11ed-bc93-2d185c5291c8.jpg

George Santos (R-N.Y.) watches floor proceedings as the search for speaker continued on Jan. 6 in Washington.  