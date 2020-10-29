PORTSMOUTH — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts choked up on Thursday as she talked about an immigrant girl in her district who took care of a baby sister while her mother was in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
“For two weeks, that 11-year-old cared for her 9-month-old little sister, scared, hungry, afraid, and alone. She’d run out of food. She’d run out of diapers. Her little sister was in a towel with safety pins,” Pressley said.
A neighbor noticed and was able to connect the girl with the services she needed.
“I wish I could tell you that story, that devastatingly lived experience, that she is an anomaly. But she is not. That is Donald Trump’s America,” Pressley said.
Pressley, a nationally known progressive lawmaker and one of four women in the U.S. House of Representatives known as the “Squad,” was at the house of Tanna Clews for the get-out-the-vote event. The “Squad” is made up of Pressley, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
“This is the most consequential election, not just in our lifetime, but in our history,” Pressley told the group of about 35.
Clews also spoke and said this election cycle is deeply personal to her because she and her wife have children who were raised in a world where it was acceptable to have two mothers. Now, that could all change, she said.
“So, if you have a relative, or you have someone you know who may not be planning to vote, or doesn’t think it matters, tell them your personal story, and if you don’t have that, tell them ours,” Clews said.
State Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, was one of the attendees.
She and her husband both had COVID-19 in the spring. After Thursday’s event, Fuller Clark said she was “outraged by the way our current president has responded to the COVID situation.”
Fuller Clark said after Trump was diagnosed with the virus, he received the most advanced treatments and then became dismissive of what it means to have suffered from the illness.
“We were very sick. We didn’t have to go to the hospital, we probably should have, but we didn’t, and we have some lingering impacts from that,” Fuller Clark said.
Geoffrey Clark tested positive for COVID-19 in March after returning home from an out-of-state trip.
Fuller Clark said she is still feeling fatigued and doctors tell her it will take time for her to fully recover.
Fuller Clark said it is important for people to vote Democratic up and down the ballot.
“If you haven’t yet voted, go get a ballot at city hall, fill it out, and hand it in right then and there. Or, because we saw from the primary, that the way things are set up, it’s very safe to go and vote in person. The best thing to do right now is go and vote in person,” Fuller Clark said.
Pressley also participated in a meet-and greet with students at the University of New Hampshire on Thursday morning.
When Pressley last visited the state in December, she spoke on behalf of then-presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at a New Hampshire Young Democrats event.
By stumping for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Pressley is the first “Squad” member to officially campaign for the Democratic presidential nominee.