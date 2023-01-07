Iowa Democrats made a new pitch to have the Iowa caucuses remain in the lineup of early states that kick off the presidential nominating process.

Outgoing Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn sent a letter Friday to Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison and co-chairs of the DNC's rules committee requesting it vote next month to grant Iowa a conditional waiver to be among the slate of five early nominating states after New Hampshire and Georgia failed to meet a deadline proving they have buy-in from state leaders to change the dates of their primaries.