IOWA-GOP

A caucus night party in 2020 in Des Moines. 

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses will be held on Jan. 15, state Republicans voted on Saturday, kicking off the 2024 presidential nomination process.

The vote by the Iowa Republican Party's state central committee, which scheduled the contest on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday, comes after top Democrats pushed to redraw the influential calendar and drop Iowa from its leading spot.