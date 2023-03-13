Dalton injunction

DALTON — A judge has denied an injunction seeking to strike articles from the Dalton Town Warrant that if approved, would abolish the Planning Board and Conservation Commission, a move that could affect the prospects for a proposed regional landfill.

Following a hearing last week in Coos County Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein denied the request for injunctive relief and dismissed the complaint brought by Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the town’s Planning Board, and Jon Swan, the chairman of the town’s Conservation Commission, according to court documents.