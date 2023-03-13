DALTON — A judge has denied an injunction seeking to strike articles from the Dalton Town Warrant that if approved, would abolish the Planning Board and Conservation Commission, a move that could affect the prospects for a proposed regional landfill.
Following a hearing last week in Coos County Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein denied the request for injunctive relief and dismissed the complaint brought by Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the town’s Planning Board, and Jon Swan, the chairman of the town’s Conservation Commission, according to court documents.
Several years ago, in response to plans by Casella Waste Systems to build a landfill in Dalton because its Bethlehem landfill was running out of capacity, Swan formed the group Save Forest Lake. To be known as the Granite State Landfill, the facility proposed in 2019 would be located southwest of Forest Lake Skate Park.
Swan and Save Forest Lake have been critical of the landfill, which they have said is unnecessary and would be located too close to a state park. The landfill, its opponents say, would cause an increase in noise, dirt and truck traffic but also a diminishment of local property values.
In 2021, Dalton voters adopted an emergency zoning ordinance that Swan said would effectively check development of the landfill. The following year, however, Dalton voters, some of whom looked forward to the financial benefit it would bring to the town, rejected making the ordinance permanent.
As of Thursday, Swan remains under suit by Casella for defamation. In April 2020, Casella sued him and 20 unnamed individuals for making disparaging and incorrect statements about the Vermont company.
A hearing on a motion for summary judgment in that lawsuit was held Feb.3, and the judge in the case has taken the matter under advisement.
As evidenced by some of the lawn signs in favor of the petitioned warrant articles, the matter of the landfill — and those who oppose it — is deeply personal.
On Thursday, a sign at the intersection of Simonds Road and New Hampshire Route 135 (Connecticut River Road), urged voters to “ABOLISH Jon Swan’s Town Boards/Take Back Dalton.”
In their request for relief, Finkel and Swan claimed that the actual intent of the four Dalton voters who were named as defendants in their legal action is to eventually reconstitute the planning board and conservation commission with members “who will support the landfill project.”
The defendants, however, countered that argument in a motion to dismiss filed March 8.
There was nothing, the defendants wrote, “in the statutory scheme, judicial precedents or history and tradition of town meeting that authorizes this court to strike a warrant article from the town meeting warrant” based on the presumptions made by Finkel and Swan.