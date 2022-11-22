Judge orders Manchester Ward 6 state rep recount to continue
Secretary of State David Scanlan (seated at right) talks with a group verifying ballots during recounts last week.

CONCORD — A judge granted Tuesday Secretary of State David Scanlan’s request to continue the recount of a state representative race in Manchester Ward 6.

Scanlan wanted to extend the recount out of his belief that not all the ballots were properly counted.