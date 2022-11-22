Judge orders Manchester Ward 6 state rep recount to continue

CONCORD — A judge granted Tuesday Secretary of State David Scanlan’s request to continue the recount of a state representative race in Manchester Ward 6.
Scanlan wanted to extend the recount out of his belief that not all the ballots were properly counted.
In a nine-page decision, Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius called “a likely explanation” Scanlan’s belief that a stack of 25 ballots for Republican candidates were improperly handled.
“The greatest weight must be attributed to a complete and lawful count of the votes cast to determine the will of the people,” Ignatius wrote.
After a recount last Monday, Mosely, a retired school counselor, came out on top by 1 over Republican State Rep. Larry Gagne for one of two House seats in this ward that is Hillsborough County House District 16.
On Nov. 8, Gagne defeated Mosely by 23 votes.
The total for the top-placed finisher in this race, Republican Rep. Will Infantine, dropped by 18 votes after the recount while Gagne got 22 fewer votes.
Mosley picked up 2 votes in the recount.
The makeup of the New Hampshire House after recounts thus far is 200 Republicans, 199 Democrats and 1 tie yet to be decided.
Bill Christie, the lawyer for New Hampshire Democratic Party, had argued if Scanlan wins this case, it would lead to endless litigation in the future over close elections.
“Their presumption is they want to keep counting until the Republican wins,” Christie argued.
Ignatius said there was “minimal if any” prejudice done to either candidate because no one had taken the oath of office.
“This extraordinary circumstance requires an atypical remedy,” Ignatius said.
Scanlan has said he would continue to recount later Tuesday if the court permitted it.
After the initial recount last Monday, Scanlan had declared Mosley the winner but further reconciliation by his office raised a doubt that all the ballots had been accounted for during the recount.