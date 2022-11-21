Judge to settle Manchester state rep recount dispute
Buy Now

Manchester Democrat Maxine Mosley, listened to oral arguments over whether to uphold the initial recount that gave her a one-vote win for a state representative seat from Ward 6. Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy sat next to Mosley.

 Pooled Photo

CONCORD — A Superior Court judge will decide soon whether to grant Secretary of State David Scanlan’s wish to resume the recount of a state representative race in Manchester Ward 6 or confirm Democrat Maxine Mosley as the winner by one vote.

Given the stakes, the losing side may appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.