Kansas abortion

Gabby Lara and Rebecca Rose, members of Students for Life Action, plan their route for asking residents in Overland Park to support the amendment. 

 Christopher Smith/Washington Post

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - In a major victory for abortion rights, Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to strip away their state's abortion protections, sending a decisive message about the issue's popularity in the first political test since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The overwhelming support for abortion rights in a traditionally conservative state bolsters Democrats' hopes that the historic Supreme Court ruling will animate their voters in an otherwise difficult election year for their party. The Kansas vote signals that abortion is an energizing issue that could affect turnout in the November midterm elections.

kansas-abortion

Sheila Gregory, a volunteer with Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, encourages a resident in Leawood to vote no on an amendment to her state's constitution that would end abortion rights.