KEENE — Two-term Republican Keene Mayor George Hansel entered the GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat Tuesday with the backing of Gov. Chris Sununu.
Hansel seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who has already built a multi-million-dollar war chest as she prepares to seek a sixth straight two-year term.
Hansel made the announcement at Modestman Brewing Co. in Keene.
If elected, Hansel vowed to pursue policies that soften the blow for families already facing rising inflation.
“New Hampshire families are hurting from Joe Biden’s inflation — from the grocery store to the gas pump and everywhere in between,” said Hansel, 36.
“They are fed up with Congresswoman Kuster, who has turned a blind eye and deaf ear to her constituents, voting with the Biden administration 100% of the time.”
On issues, Hansel supports abortion rights, seeks a robust effort to prevent illegal immigration at the border and considers the trade deficit with China to be a serious obstacle to U.S. economic growth.
Hansel entered the race on the eve of the candidate filing period and also the same day the state Supreme Court issued a ruling that kept the state’s two congressional districts largely intact.
The justices announced moving five small towns from the 1st to the 2nd district after the Republican-led Legislature made several attempts to make Kuster’s district more Democratic so it would weaken Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas’ hopes of holding onto the 1st District.
“I’m running to hold this administration accountable for inflation and give the 2nd Congressional District the attention and representation it deserves,” Hansel added.
Polling has shown Kuster struggling to get more approving than disapproving of the job she’s been doing and Biden’s standing is even worse.
But the last Republican presidential candidate to win in the 2nd District was the late, ex-President George H.W. Bush 1988.
The only Republican to hold this seat since that time was Peterborough moderate Charlie Bass.
State Republican leaders were hinting Hansel would get into this race since soon after the leading contender, Littleton beer company owner Jeff Cozzens, abruptly dropped out.
Though Sununu hadn’t publicly said so, Cozzens appeared to be the governor’s favorite candidate until he dropped out.
The two Republicans already in the race are former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Bedford and former Chinese law school professor Lily Tang Williams of Weare.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Kuster will win again this fall.
“Congresswoman Kuster is delivering for Granite Staters. I look forward to the debates amongst George Hansel, Lily Tang Williams, and Bob Burns, but no matter how this primary shakes out, Congresswoman Kuster will win another term and continue serving the people of New Hampshire,” Buckley said.
Seeks to find winning formula
Hansel served on the Keene City Council for two terms until he first became mayor in 2019, replacing another Keene moderate, Republican Kendall Lane, when he retired from elective politics.
He grew up in Derry, and went to high school in Plymouth before settling in Keene.
Hansel is a co-owner and vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, a firm founded by his uncle, Peter Hansel.
Sununu has named Hansel to several boards including the University System Board of Trustees, the New Hampshire Council for Housing Stability and the Governor’s Millenial Advisory Council.
Hansel first won a tight race for the job and cast himself as a fiscal centrist, pursuing an economic development action plan along with a weatherization program for the city’s eastern neighborhoods.
In 2021, Hansel won a second term with 91% of the vote.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hansel promoted a mask mandate, urging it be kept in place long after the state ended its own requirement in June 2021.
On social policies, Hansel backed the Black Lives Movement and It appeared Hansel was the victim of a recent dirty trick.
A fake Twitter account masquerading as Hansel’s own campaign debuted over the Memorial Day weekend and announced his candidacy.
The site included a few, anti-Trump and pro-abortion messages.
Before it was taken off Twitter, it featured a section called “Woke Hansel” that highlighted views unpopular with right-wing Republicans.
Hansel condemned the site and the social media company shut it down.
Burns claimed to be the “only pro-life, pro-Trump, #Americafirst” candidate.
“I’d like to welcome woke BLM activist and mask mandater @GeorgeHansel to the #nh02 Republican primary race!” Burns posted on Twitter.