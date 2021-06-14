Jason Riddle, the Keene man facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said he plans to run for Congress against Democratic Rep. Anne McClain Kuster.
“Despite my ongoing legal problems, I’m supposed to live my life as I want to live it,” Riddle said in an interview with NBC.
Riddle, 32, is seen in photos and videos shared online and reported in traditional media as rioters broke into the building. He is barred from entering Washington D.C. as part of his bail conditions. Riddle, who has run unsuccessfully for county office in Keene as a Republican, thinks his participation in the riots will help his campaign.
“In the long run if you run for office any attention is good attention,” he told NBC. “I show up, and I’m actually going to keep my promises and make some changes.”
Riddle, who is seen in a photo in court documents with a bottle of wine from a lawmaker’s office, also allegedly stole and sold a Senate procedure manual on eBay for $40.
He is charged with federal counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
FBI Special Agent Kevin Helson cites Riddle’s Jan. 9 interview with an NBC outlet in which Riddle admitted going into the Capitol building along with the rioters.
“I just had to see it,” Riddle said in the interview.
“When asked (by the NBC reporter) if Riddle regretted it, Riddle responded, ‘No,’” Helson wrote in his affidavit.
Riddle is also quoted in the January NBC interview as saying he “poured a glass of wine and watched it all unfold,” while in the building.
“They were smashing computers, and printers, and breaking things, and throwing papers and lamps around,” Riddle said in the NBC interview, according to Helson’s affidavit.
Riddle supplied reporters with video and photos he took of the action inside the building, including numerous videos and photos of himself. Many of the photos of Riddle are included in Helson’s affidavit.
Helson writes that FBI agents interviewed Riddle in Keene on Jan. 22 when executing a search warrant to obtain digital photos and video. During that interview, Riddle allegedly admitted to going in as part of a “break in” led by a “big dude.”
Riddle also admitted to taking the Senate procedure manual and drinking the wine, according to Helson.
“Riddle also admitted that he stole a small Fox News football from the same office, but tossed it aside as he exited the Capitol building,” the FBI agent wrote.
Riddle told the agents that before they arrived, he had tried to delete photos from his phone.
“Riddle also admitted that at some point after the Capitol incident, he had deleted some messages, photos, and videos of his D.C. trip from his phone, during what he termed a ‘delete frenzy,’” Helson wrote.
Riddle is one of two New Hampshire people charged as a result of the Jan. 6 riots. Thomas Gallagher, 61, of Bridgewater was arrested and charged for being part of a disorderly group inside the Capitol building.