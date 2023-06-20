GOFFSTOWN — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a major anti-war speech here Tuesday night, following the 60th anniversary of his late uncle President John F. Kennedy’s seminal address that called for an end to the Cold War.

“I call on every American to join a new peace movement, to make your voices heard … to celebrate no longer a wartime president but a president who keeps the peace," Kennedy said.

Buckley urges Kennedy to cancel speech before Libertarian festival (copy)
Buy Now

KENNEDY