HART’S LOCATION – Just past midnight, voters in three North Country communities, including here, in “The Smallest Town in New Hampshire,” cast the first ballots in the Granite State’s first-in-the nation 2020 presidential primary, giving victories to Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bloomberg on the Democratic side and President Donald Trump on the Republican.
Dixville, which is an unincorporated place in Coos County, had five voters, with four taking Democratic ballots and giving one vote each to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; and former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but two write-in votes to Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City.
Bloomberg also got a write-in vote from a Dixville Republican.
In Millsfield, which lies southeast of Dixville and is also an unincorporated place, meaning it, like Dixville, is managed by the Coos County Commission but has its own elections officials, Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, got two votes to one each for Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Buttigieg. On the GOP ballot, Trump received 16 votes to one for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
In Hart’s Location, Trump bested Weld 15 votes to four, with Concord activist Mary Maxwell receiving one vote.
Klobuchar was the top Democratic vote-getter in Hart’s Location with six votes, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, four; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, three; and Sanders, two. Hedge-fund manager Tom Steyer, Biden, and Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, each got one vote.
Ed Butler, who voted for Warren, said Klobuchar’s doing well was a surprise, but Biden’s poor showing was not.
“I wish she (Warren) had gotten all the votes but she did well,” said Butler, who has been a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing the Carroll County 7th District since 2006.
Mark Dindorf, who chairs the Harts’ Location Board of Selectmen and who has been an elections official for more than 20 years, said 2020 was “the first time I recall having a couple satellite trucks here,” referring to the vehicles that bookended the Town Hall, providing a live connection to various broadcast media.
That said, however, there was no foreign press present this election cycle, and there was less advance coverage, too, he said.
Dindorf was also struck by how many candidates on the Democratic ballot shut down their campaigns before even reaching the electorate, be it at the Iowa Caucus or the New Hampshire Primary, which celebrates a centennial in 2020.
Over that time, the primary has acquired some interesting legacies, among them a law that allows communities with fewer than 100 people to open polls at midnight for presidential primaries and general elections and to be able to close the polls as soon as all registered voters have exercised their franchise.
In Hart’s Location, that process took just four minutes, with Dindorf later explaining that the law actually says 100 percent of the registered voters must be “accounted for,” not that they must actually vote.
Dindorf said 18 of the town’s 45 registered voters came out to vote in person; 21 cast absentee ballots; and that six filed affidavits saying they didn’t want to vote.
He said the “real story” of midnight voting is “mustering 100 percent of the electorate.”