On Friday, more Democratic presidential candidates offered previews of the money they raised in the last quarter of 2019, from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
Earlier this week, several campaigns reported their best fundraising figures yet, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New York businessman Andrew Yang.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign announced a smaller haul on Friday. The campaign raised $21.5 in the fourth quarter — still the fourth-highest take of any Democratic candidate, but still less than the $24.6 she brought in from July to September.
Donors gave more than $4 million of that sum in the last five days of the year: on Dec. 27, Warren’s campaign reported she had raised just over $17 million since Oct. 1.
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey raised $6.6 million from October through the end of December, his campaign said Friday, about $600,000 more than he raised last quarter.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter, a huge improvement over the $4.8 million in the preceding three months.
End-of-year campaign finance reports are not due to the Federal Election Commission until Jan. 31. When the campaigns file those reports, voters will be able to learn who gave to each campaign, how much was spent and on what, and how much cash the candidates have in their campaign accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.