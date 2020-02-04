Klobuchar gets crowd of 450 at South Church in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — About 450 people turned out in Portsmouth on Tuesday to see Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on the day after the Iowa caucus chaos.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota spoke briefly about the nonstop whirlwind she had been in since Monday, then turned her attention to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The Senate was expected to vote to acquit Trump on Wednesday.
“No matter how we are going to vote on impeachment, by refusing to listen and get the actual information like we have in every other impeachment hearing in the past, they basically are saying to the president, ‘Why don’t we hand you a crown and a scepter and make you king?’” Klobuchar said.
“In America, the president is not king; the law is king,” Klobuchar said to a round of applause.
Klobuchar said her campaign will continue to defy the odds this election cycle.
“I have literally defied the odds from the moment that I announced. They kept saying, ‘People are going to get out. She’ll get out.’ No, I did not. We kept going slowly but surely,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar said she is different than some of the other Democratic presidential candidates because she will not replace the Affordable Care Act with Medicare for All and she will not make four-year colleges free.
Instead, Klobuchar supports making the Affordable Care Act stronger so the federal program can compete with private insurance companies.
Klobuchar said she will support investing in preschool through 12th grade education, as well as programs geared toward filling the jobs where there are expected shortages in America. Klobuchar specifically mentioned home health care workers, nursing assistants, electricians and plumbers.
Klobuchar does support the idea that college graduates should be able to refinance their student loans.
“If multimillionaires can refinance their yachts, students should be able to refinance their student loans,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar also spoke about addiction, mental health, immigration, climate change and gun control.
Klobuchar said Americans want gun safety legislation to be passed by Congress.
“The majority of Trump voters want to see universal background checks,” Klobuchar said. “The majority of hunters actually want to see universal background checks.”
In the crowd was Rebecca Harris of Rye. Harris said she has been watching the debates and supports Klobuchar because Joe Biden is “too old,” while Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are “too far left.”
“I think she will appeal to more independents and maybe people which are Republicans and don’t like what is going on,” Harris said.
Margie Pura of Exeter said, “I really like Amy a lot. She’s moderate with progressive ideas.”
Former Portsmouth Mayor Jack Blalock was in the front row with a number of other local politicians. He said he decided to vote for Klobuchar a month ago, saying it is time for a female president.
“She’s a unifier,” Blalock said. “She knows how to win.”
Klobuchar has been endorsed by the editorial boards at the New Hampshire Union Leader, The Keene Sentinel and the Portsmouth Herald.