MANCHESTER — A well-known Democratic activist, organizer and fundraiser is getting behind Amy Klobuchar's Democratic presidential campaign.
Debby Butler of Concord has worked on many state and presidential campaigns for President Obama in 2008 and 2012 and for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
She also served as campaign treasurer for the last two Democratic nominees for governor, Colin Van Ostern of Concord in 2016 and former State Sen. Molly Kelly of Harrisville in 2016.
Butler was also campaign co-chair for former Gov. John Lynch.
“I’ve been around New Hampshire politics long enough to know how to spot a candidate with the grit, smarts, and pragmatism needed to win. Amy Klobuchar is the real deal,” Butler said in a statement.
“She has been a leader in fighting for working families her entire career. She’s also a uniter, and someone that brings everyone to the table. That’s the kind of woman we need not only to beat Donald Trump, but to win big up and down the ballot in 2020."
Butler is also vice chair of New Hampshire Legal Assistance, a 10-year chair of the Judicial Retirement Board and chairman of the Family Friendly Action Fund.
Prior to this endorsement, Butler had been a champion for the number of quality women candidates running in 2020 and had attended events for Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand along with Klobuchar.
The pickup is the latest get for the Minnesota senator who has been inching up in polls here and followed a grass roots show of surrogate support on Tuesday led by former Attorney General Joe Foster and Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli, both D-Nashua.
Sen. Jay Kahn, ex-Sen. and Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley, Pignatelli and others will lead surrogate events for Klobuchar this weekend while she and three other White House Democratic hopefuls are locked in for President Trump's impeachment trial.