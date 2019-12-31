KEENE — Hundreds of potential voters packed Keene High School for a look at Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on New Year’s Eve in a show of momentum for her presidential primary campaign here.
Klobuchar said her career has been possible because she is able to bridge political divides and win support from Republican and independent voters.
“I have done it not by selling out, but by bringing people along with me,” she said.
Klobuchar’s campaign is getting a second look from a lot of voters after strong debate performances. On Tuesday, she received a key endorsement in the Monadnock Region, state Sen. Jay Kahn, who said Klobuchar is the right woman for the job.
“She is the Democratic presidential candidate most capable of bringing everyone to the table and helping elect Democrats up-and-down the ballot,” Kahn said.
Klobuchar said the 2016 presidential election saw the Democrat’s message of supporting everyone got lost.
“You have to show people you have their back,” she said.
Klobuchar is positioning herself for a centrist track in the Democratic primary. She said she is able to work with Republican and independent voters, and understands middle class concerns.
Her policy prescriptions call for making the Affordable Care Act better and stronger, rather than ditching it for a Medicare-for-All plan favored by progressives. She also talked up kitchen table issues like long-term care and affordable college education.
Klobuchar's breakout debate performances brought more money into the campaign from supporters; a $1 million in small donation in a 24 hour period, she said.
But it's not enough to win, said Klobuchar.
It’s just as important to connect with voters in person as it is to do well on the debate stage, or to win the policy debates within the party, she said, because the 2020 election is going to be about more.
“There is more going on than just an economic check,” Klobuchar said. “It is a values check for our nation, a decency check, a patriotism check.”
She shared stories about meeting Donald Trump voters who are now ashamed of the job he’s done in office and the un-American way he has conducted himself.
“We have a president who is treating all of you like poker chips at one of his bankrupt casinos,” Klobuchar said.
Voters came out in the 2018 midterms, along with an energized Democratic base, to help overturn the Virginia House and Senate, and elected Democrats to the governorships in Louisiana and Kentucky, she said.
Trump used the votes of working people to get into office and he’s betrayed them by showing himself to be a thin-skinned whiner who recently quit an international conference because other world leaders laughed at him, said Klobuchar.
“America doesn’t quit,” she said. “That guy is a whiner and we need something more than a whiner in the White House.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.