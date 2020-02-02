MANCHESTER — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has gained the support of three of the top four Democrats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the Union Leader has confirmed.
House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, was the latest to support the Minnesota senator on Sunday, joining House Speaker Pro Tem Lucy Webber, D-Walpole, and Deputy Speaker Karen Ebel, D-New London, who already were on board.
The only other member of the very top echelon in the House, Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, has been a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden since his last White House run in 2008.
“With so many good candidates, it was hard to decide who to support. However, it became clear Senator Klobuchar’s vision and experience put her a cut above the rest,” Ley said in a statement.
“She put forward bold, progressive policies and has an outstanding record of legislative accomplishment that gives me confidence that she can get them passed. I support Senator Klobuchar because she will get things done for the American people in the White House.”
Ley is serving in his fourth term representing Durham, Harrisville, Roxbury and Jaffrey.
He received a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin and served as an associate professor of History at Franklin Pierce University.
Ebel said Ley’s support makes the case that Klobuchar, a moderate Democrat, would have the best chance of beating the incumbent president.
“New Hampshire House leadership is lining up behind Senator Klobuchar because we believe she can beat Donald Trump and unite the country around her bold agenda,” Ebel said.
Webber said State House leaders see in Klobuchar a record of bipartisan achievement.
“She’s got the grit, smarts, and strength to make real progress for Granite Staters,” Webber said.
Ley has served as president of the American Federation of Teachers, the state’s second largest union representing educators.
Like all the major candidates, Klobuchar is making plans for several campaign events Tuesday to kick off the final week of the first-in-the-nation primary contest.
According to the latest polls, Klobuchar remains in fifth place behind the leading contenders all vying for support of voters in Iowa who hold the first caucus Monday.