DOVER — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, said on Tuesday that her message to moderate Republicans is “our country is bigger than this.”
Klobuchar said that is why Republicans such as Cindy McCain, former Ohio governor John Kasich and former Secretary of State Colin Powell have put aside political party to endorse Joe Biden as president as they look for someone to lead the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve actually decided, ‘You know what? I don’t want this anymore. I want something better,’” Klobuchar said. “Our country has this major challenge in front of us. It’s really, really hard, but we want to put someone in place that is telling us the truth.”
Klobuchar said “the forest through the trees” message is that Americans cannot continue to divide themselves and must find common ground to move forward after 2020.
Klobuchar said Vice President Biden has looked for common ground his entire political career.
Klobuchar was joined in Dover by Congressman Chris Pappas, gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes, state Sen. David Watters and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s husband, Bill Shaheen, at an outdoor event for about 40 people.
Feltes told supporters at the Klobuchar event that “with your help, we’re sending Chris Sununu back to his ski resort.”
As Klobuchar and the group spoke, supporters of President Donald Trump held signs along Washington Street and chanted “four more years” and “USA.” The Trump supporters also held signs labeling Pappas a liar.
Supporters said they could not speak with the media. A call to the organizer of the group was not answered by press time.
After the event, Pappas responded by saying voters are “really hungry for solutions and are done with name-calling.”
“We all live in the same state and we all live in the same country,” Pappas said.
Prior to the appearance in Dover, Klobuchar was in Salem with Sen. Shaheen discussing their work to protect the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Pappas was at the University of New Hampshire in Durham meeting with the police chief and students at the school’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.