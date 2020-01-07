Don’t expect a quick resolution to the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination battle, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Tuesday in a Union Leader interview.
Klobuchar said the outcome of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 11 will be critical, but she doesn’t believe the nomination will be settled by a couple of early contests because there are at least five leading contenders.
“I think it will last for a while. It’s a different thing; it’s not two people as well,” said Klobuchar, 57.
The three-term senator also believes the $100 million that opponent Michael Bloomberg is spending in Super Tuesday states where residents vote a month after New Hampshire so outdistances all the other candidates’ spending that it could tighten the race even more.
“I didn’t have as much money, but I’ve been very frugal with mine,” Klobuchar said.
“If I can catch a wave here and continue to do well, I don’t think it will matter if his or (billionaire opponent Tom) Steyer’s bank accounts are bigger than mine.”
Klobuchar has been inching steadily up in the polls both here and in Iowa, which borders her home state. Strong debate performances helped her raise $11 million in the last quarter, her best yet.
Her message since getting into the race hasn’t changed.
Klobuchar has urged voters to look at her political biography, which includes victories in every election in her swing state by at least 20 percentage points and a record of bipartisan achievement on issues ranging from health care and adoption to foreign policy.
“I have got the best case. I have won with those same voters in rural Minnesota and suburban areas, many of them who went with Trump in 2016,” Klobuchar said.
She is also competing with former Vice President Joe Biden in the more moderate lane of her party.
Klobuchar has warned that an expensive Democratic agenda that includes Medicare for all, free college and a wealth tax could be a loser in November, even against a controversial incumbent.
“I think there is something bigger going on. We had better not screw this up. There are Republicans and independents who really don’t like President Trump,” Klobuchar said.
If elected, Klobuchar said she would seek common ground with Republicans on issues such as infrastructure, immigration reform, workforce training and deficit reduction.
“I think it is really important to build trust right now. Most of this is about being straightforward with what you want to get done,” Klobuchar said. “I personally think there is a lot of room for bipartisan work still in the Congress.”
Klobuchar is the daughter of a former sports writer and columnist father and retired teacher mother who divorced when she was 15.
After graduating Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School, Klobuchar became a prosecutor in her state’s largest county. In 2006, she became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Minnesota.
Klobuchar, who will receive a classified briefing Wednesday on President Trump’s targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, has questions whether the strike was justified.
“I want to see what they have to say, but I am very concerned this was not the right decision,” said Klobuchar who opposed Trump’s pullout from the Iran nuclear deal and his withdrawal of troops from Syria.
“I have been dismayed by the President’s decisions on several fronts.”
She remained optimistic an agreement can be reached on a witness list for Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.
Klobuchar said that following former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s agreement to testify, it “feels more likely” that the Senate will get to hear from him and perhaps acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, top Mulvaney aide Robert Blair and senior budget official Michael Duffey.
All four declined to testify before House impeachment investigators.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will play a pivotal role in trying to reach a compromise, Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar supports abortion rights but also co-chaired the Senate Adoption Caucus and worked on legislation to keep large families together while providing additional services, including mental health treatment, so children don’t have to enter foster care.
“We will agree on one thing, and that is what people have in common is a desire to try to reduce the number of abortions,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar supports gun control provisions such as red flag laws, universal background checks and a limit on ammunition magazines but said the rights of law-abiding gun owners need to be respected.
With gun control proposals, “my barometer is will this hurt my Uncle Dick in his deer stand,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar said the nation misses the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, a two-time New Hampshire Republican primary winner.
She, McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., visited Ukraine in December 2016 to support that country’s struggles with Russia long before the events that prompted Trump’s impeachment inquiry over Ukrainian aid.
“I often wish very much McCain was here right now. I think the Ukraine thing, he would have screamed so much at Trump about it, maybe it would not have happened,” Klobuchar said.
