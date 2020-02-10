NASHUA -- On the eve of the first-in-the-nation primary, Democratic hopeful Amy Klobuchar declared she’s the “surging” candidate because voters are looking for someone with a record of bipartisan results.
Two independent tracking polls show the Minnesota senator has slipped into third place, narrowly passing former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Vermont Sen. and 2016 New Hampshire primary winner Bernie Sanders is leading in those surveys, with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg close behind him.
“I think a lot of this has to do with this simple idea I know you share and that America is a country that may not be the most enlightened nation, but it is a country that repairs its faults and makes itself better,” Klobuchar said at the close of an address to the Nashua Rotary Club on Monday.
Klobuchar has also raised $3 million since what many observers saw as a solid performance in the final debate last Friday night.
“Since that debate, our campaign is surging,” Klobuchar said.
All 10 major Democratic hopefuls were crisscrossing the state at rallies and retail stops hours before President Trump arrives in Manchester Monday night for his primary eve rally.
Earlier Monday, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a “Cops for Trump” event in Portsmouth before he would join the president for his SNHU Arena rally.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the outcome of the primary remains in doubt.
"I have said all along this is anyone’s to win and I truly believe that with so many undecided voters," Buckley told reporters.
In these final days, Sanders and Buttigieg have traded shots with one another as Sanders says his opponent is a captive of billionaire fundraisers while Buttigieg says Sanders has a “my way or the highway” approach that won’t lead to real change.
Biden had started the attack by mocking Buttigieg’s record as a small city mayor over the weekend.
But on Monday, Biden had changed his approach and his barbs were aimed solely at President Trump.
“He’s telling the American people that they should accept a devil’s bargain -- sell the soul of this nation to Donald Trump, for an OK economy. We can have both,” Biden said at a town hall forum in Gilford.
Later he added, “No previous president of the United States has ever asked us to trade in our character for cash. It’s a false choice being forced on us by a phony.”
At a rally in Rindge, Sanders said despite his 2016 loss to Hillary Clinton, his win in New Hampshire four years ago led to states raising the minimum wage and adopting family and medical leave laws.
“If we win here tomorrow, I think we have a path to victory and the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said.
During his own forum in Nashua, Buttigieg said unlike some of his rivals he has not hesitated to accept interviews to go on conservative media such as Fox News.
"I don't hesitate to go on Fox News quite often because how can I blame someone for not hearing our message or our view if they've literally not encountered it?” Buttigieg asked rhetorically.
Following Buttigieg’s strong showing in Iowa, more celebrities have gotten behind him; on Monday actor Kevin Costner came to his Nashua event.
Warren told reporters that if Biden, Buttigieg or any other Democrat won the nomination, she would be disappointed but gladly “lead the parade.”
State Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said Warren’s decency was what moved him to support her.
“She is kind and truly listens to people. She will not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. She’s also single-minded when she believes she’s right,” Meuse said.
“Anybody who believes that is an off-putting quality in a woman can take the next bus back to 1950.”
New York City businessman Andrew Yang had six events on tap Monday, including rallies at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester and the campus of Keene State College.
Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s final town hall forum was set for the Rex Theatre in Manchester Monday night.
Former Massachusetts Gov, Deval Patrick had three events on his schedule, including a question-and-answer session at The Bookery in Manchester.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., remains in single digits but continued to pile up endorsements. On Monday he won the support of state Rep. Mary Heath and ex-Ambassador George Bruno, both of Manchester.
During a conference call with reporters, Democratic Chairman Buckley predicted Trump would lose New Hampshire this November.
He said Tuesday’s turnout will be strong but noted some voters are having such difficulty making a choice that some may sit this one out.
“Some voters might just not want to be forced to make a choice between one of these candidates because they believe whoever is the nominee they will support that person,” Buckley said.