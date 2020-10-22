In a debate Thursday, Rep. Annie Kuster and Steve Negron showed their contrasting approaches to COVID-19 and the role of government on a range of social issues.
Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton seeking her fifth term in Congress, said she thought New Hampshire's cautious approach to COVID-19 was the right one. She praised Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's management of the pandemic here.
Negron, a Republican former state representative from Nashua who ran unsuccessfully against Kuster in 2018, said he thought Sununu's closure of many businesses this spring resulted in mental health challenges. He said he did not want to see the government require any health measures — from masks to an eventual vaccine.
People want to get back to normal, Negron said, adding that he thought the COVID-19 response should focus on insulating people who are at higher risk for COVID-19 -- older adults and people with a range of other health conditions, from asthma to obesity. Negron said his sister's surviving the virus assured him that healthy people can live through a COVID-19 infection.
“Yes of course we want to get back to work, we want to get back to school," Kuster said, but she said the country cannot yet re-open without spreading the virus.
Kuster said she thought a more robust testing program would help a return to normalcy, but criticized President Donald Trump's administration's failure to set up a national testing program. She said the relief bills passed in the Democrat-controlled house contained funds for more robust testing; she criticized Republican Senate leaders for not bringing those bills to a vote.
Kuster said a national testing strategy and a vaccine are her top priorities. She also wants to see funding for state and local lost revenue reimbursement, which Sununu supports, but which Congressional Republicans oppose. Negron said each program should be voted on separately, whether it's for more enhanced unemployment benefits or another Paycheck Protection Program.
Both said they saw some silver linings in the pandemic, like the telework opportunities that could bring more people to New Hampshire, the increased use of telehealth and the renewed focus on broadband and cell service
Asked about taxing the super-wealthy and multinational corporations, Kuster spoke about Trump's own taxes — the New York Times reported last month that he paid $750 in taxes last year. Negron briefly criticized the tax-preparation industry, but quickly turned to criticisms of Democrats in Congress.
“It isn’t about tax returns, it’s another divisive opportunity," Negron said. “Everything’s about fighting, fighting, fighting.”
Kuster touted her bipartisan opioid task force with former Republican Rep. Frank Guinta, and a bipartisan task force on sexual assault she helped create..
On regulating tech companies, Negron said his biggest concern is censorship. Negron said he felt companies like Facebook and Twitter are "hiding information."
"They shouldn't be picking winners and losers," Negron said.
Kuster said she saw it as a problem that just a few companies had amassed so much clout.
“What we’re seeing is a huge disparity between what the consumer can do and what the company can do," Kuster said, adding that she would be open to breaking up the giant tech companies like Facebook and Google.
The two differed sharply on the "qualified immunity" doctrine, which prevents most victims of police misconduct from suing individual officers.
"It's not about immunity, it's about accountability," Kuster said.
She advocated more training for officers in de-escalation techniques, ethics and recognizing their own biases.
Negron, asked how bad police officers can be held accountable if they cannot be sued, said police needed that protection. He condemned protests against police brutality in other cities, calling out Seattle, Portland, Ore. and Kenosha, Wis.
Both candidates agreed climate change is a problem, but differed on how to address it.
Kuster favors investment in clean energy, while Negron said the United States should not be blamed for climate change.
“The Democrats want to point to us, and have this 'Green New Deal,' when they really should be looking to India and China that have the biggest carbon footprint," Negron said.