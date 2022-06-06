CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said that even after five straight wins, elections still remain challenging in a 2nd Congressional District where swing voters decide who can stay and who has to go.
Kuster, 65, attributes her staying power to working with Republican allies on bipartisan solutions from tackling the crisis of addiction to helping businesses recover from the economic collapse that COVID-19 caused.
“This district has been tough for me. It was Republican almost since the 1888 date when it was created,” said Kuster, a Hopkinton lawyer and former State House lobbyist.
“We have built a team of Republicans, Democrats and independents. The district is 40% independent so I have had to win the hearts and minds every two years.”
Kuster first won in 2012 with President Barack Obama’s second term victory on the theme of a “new approach.”
“I am a rare purple member of Congress," Kuster said.
In 2016, former GOP Congressman Frank Guinta and Kuster created a task force to fight addiction and the opioid crisis.
The U.S. House will vote on a package of reforms in two weeks that Kuster predicted President Joe Biden will eventually sign into law.
“You know this environment; it is not easy to do that,” Kuster said. "I grew up in a Republican family and that is this district’s DNA, to be working across the aisle.”
Finding workers the toughest challenge
The biggest challenge facing the economy is finding available workers as the state has recovered from 16% unemployment and now is at 2.5%, Kuster said.
"This state is booming but we need equal opportunity for everybody," Kuster said.
Maya Camilla, spokeswoman for the N.H. Republican State Committee, said voters will hold Kuster accountable for runaway inflation and supply chain delays.
"If by 'booming economy,' she meant 'looming recession' then sure; talk about out of touch," Camilla said.
The election this fall could turn on how voters view the GOP after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which is the focus of hearings on Capitol Hill later this week, Kuster said.
She recalled sprinting down a third-floor hallway on Jan. 6, 2021 to stay barely ahead of an angry crowd of protesters who had stormed the building.
“Eighteen months to the day ago I was literally running for my life,” Kuster told a crowd of supporters outside the State House.
Kuster said leading Republicans nationally have belittled the Jan. 6 committee’s work.
“We are talking about a political party that has embraced the overthrow of the democracy; that will be on the ballot in November,” Kuster said.
Kuster predicted the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 that made abortions legal and will throw that policy back to be fought over in the states.
“Women’s reproductive health and autonomy will be on the ballot in November,” said Kuster, an abortion rights leader before she was elected to Congress.
What may be new for Kuster is she could face an abortion rights supporter as a GOP nominee should Keene Mayor George Hansel win the Republican primary on Sept. 13.
Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns of Pembroke and law school professor Lily Tang Williams of Weare are also seeking the GOP nod.
All of Kuster's previous opponents have opposed legal abortions since she defeated Republican Congressman and abortion rights backer Charles Bass to first win the seat in 2012.
Hansel is expected to sign up on Tuesday; he announced last week with the backing of Gov. Chris Sununu.
“I’ll be watching closely to see what happens in that primary and then we have a seven-week sprint to make our case to the people of New Hampshire,” Kuster said.
“For me, this has been the honor of a lifetime.”