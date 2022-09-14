Congresswoman Annie Kuster in the wake of Tuesday’s primary election says she’ll fight to protect woman’s reproductive rights as she now knows she’ll run against staunch pro-life GOP candidate Robert Burns.
“The government has no role in dictating our private medical decisions,” she said during a Zoom press conference Wednesday morning. “I agree with the majority of New Hampshire voters -- three out of five -- in less government interference in our private, personal lives.”
She agrees with the parameters set under Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in June.
The Hopkinton Democrat, who is seeking her sixth term, said Burns disagrees in that he would work to defund planned parenthood.
“He supports a national abortion ban and this is very important because it would even include New Hampshire,” Kuster said. “This is a position that is so extreme, so out of touch with three out of four New Hampshire voters and voters all across the country. In fact, he has gone as far as to say he wants this national abortion ban to enshrined in our Constitution.”
Burns of Pembroke defeated Keene mayor George Hansel and Lily Tang Williams for the nominee.
Kuster said there is more work to do as she mentioned projects to expand broadband internet in rural communities, lowering the cost of gasoline and capping the costs of prescription drugs for seniors, she said during the launch of her general election campaign on Zoom Wednesday morning.
Climate change is also a huge issue, especially with New Hampshire’s tourist economy, she said.
“People know from this hot, hot summer about climate change. There is no debate that it is happening and what they really want to know is what we are doing to preserve our environment and keep people safe.”