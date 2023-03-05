Hogan

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan has been a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump.

 WASHINGTON POST PHOTO BY Michael Robinson Chávez

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan said Sunday he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, in a move that avoids a showdown with Donald Trump, the former president whom Hogan has unsuccessfully sought to steer his party away from.

In a statement, Hogan said that the party “must move on from Donald Trump” and that “the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”