Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan fought back tears as he described the outpouring of well wishes from cancer survivors and the stories that parents and spouses have shared with him about their family member's cancer battles, on Sept. 10, 2015, in Annapolis, Md.  

 Jonathan Newton/Washington Post

Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan flirted with running for president years before his term ended, openly weighing if trying to persuade Republican primary voters to nominate an unabashed Donald Trump critic would be political suicide.

As he left office Wednesday, it remained an open question if the skills that catapulted Hogan to unusual popularity as the Republican governor of a Democratic state could be sold to a fractured Republican Party.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, with State Senate President Bill Ferguson, left, and House Speaker Adrienne Jones

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, with State Senate President Bill Ferguson, left, and House Speaker Adrienne Jones listening in the background, speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus and the state's efforts to battle it on March 12, 2020.  