New 2024 GOP entry auditions at NH Senate
Buy Now

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd spoke about his personal story during remarks to the New Hampshire state Senate Thursday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Republican presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Will Hurd tried his biographical stump speech before the New Hampshire state Senate Thursday.

While many candidates before him have spent their time sucking up to the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Hurd, 45, decided to speak only about himself and not about issues during his speech from the rostrum.