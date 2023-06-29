CONCORD — Republican presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Will Hurd tried his biographical stump speech before the New Hampshire state Senate Thursday.
While many candidates before him have spent their time sucking up to the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Hurd, 45, decided to speak only about himself and not about issues during his speech from the rostrum.
“I wore size 14 shoes when I was in the fifth grade and had a speech impediment until I was in high school,” recalled Hurd.
“I got made fun of a lot and because of those experiences, I can’t stand bullies, I have gotten in a lot of fights.
“Now that I’m 6 foot 3, 205 pounds and I know the CIA kick, nobody messes with me now.”
Hurd worked for nine years in the Central Intelligence Agency, from 2000-2009 with two years in India, two years in Pakistan, and a year and a half in Afghanistan, where he managed anti-terrorism operations.
“My job was to stop Russian and Chinese intelligence from stealing our secrets,” Hurd said.
After leaving the CIA, he ran for Congress and won his second bid in 2014 in a San Antonio, Texas-based district that was more than 70% Hispanic and split 50-50 between the two major political parties.
“I won by going to speak everywhere whether it was a friendly place or not and by seeking common ground,” said Hurd, who reminds voters to make it easy to remember that his name rhymes with nerd.
In 2019, Hurd was one of eight House Republicans who voted in favor of the Equality Act, which would provide federal non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans.
In the same year, he joined just six Republicans to break with the Trump administration position and vote with Democrats to end a government shutdown.
He voted about 80% in line with his party and Trump in the U.S. House and was often referred to as a moderate Republican.
Hurd did not seek reelection in 2020.
At his announcement June 22, Hurd said he hoped his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump would set him apart in this crowded field.
Hurt said he would not support Trump if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024 and will not sign a Republican National Committee to pledge support for whoever prevails after all the primaries and caucuses next year.
While campaigning in the North Country, Hurd said voters were bragging to him that the closely divided Legislature here had passed a compromise state budget.
“We are better together, way more unites us than divides us as a country,” Hurd added.