NASHUA — Lawyers for former House Speaker Terie Norelli, D-Portsmouth, and 11 other Democrats have sued the state, charging that new redistricting maps for the Senate and Executive Council violate the state constitution.
The lawsuit was brought in Hillsborough County Superior Court south Friday, a short time after Gov. Chris Sununu had signed both redistricting plans into law.
The 38-page claim brought against Secretary of State David Scanlan as the state’s chief elections officer asks the lower court justices to strike down these maps and to draw their own plans that make these election districts more competitive.
“The challenged plans are partisan gerrymanders that defy the basic principles of representative government,” the suit said.
“They were enacted to entrench Republican Party control over New Hampshire’s Senate and Executive Council, regardless of the wishes of the electorate and will have that intended effect.”
In fact, the lawsuit maintains that even if voters chose Democratic candidates statewide, the state GOP could still win majority control in the 24-person Senate and the five-person council.
“Apparently distrustful of the choices that New Hampshire voters will make at the polls, the General Court has decided for itself which party will control the Senate and Executive Council, rather than allowing the voters to freely choose the representatives they prefer,” the suit said.
The lawyers argue these plans violate the Constitution on three counts, the Free and Equal Elections Clause (Part 1, Article 11), the Equal Protection Clause (Part 1, Articles 1, 10 and 12) and the Free Speech and Association provisions (Part 1, Articles 22 and 32).
State Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, chaired the Senate Redistricting Committee and played a major role in crafting both plans.
Among his stated goals were to avoid putting incumbent councilors and senators into the same districts and to produce plans with the smallest, possible population deviation between them.
Gray said both plans would pass constitutional muster.
GOP in lockstep with these plans
Sununu remains in strong opposition to the GOP-led Legislature’s moves over a redistricting plan for the state’s two congressional districts.
Last week, the New Hampshire House of Representatives along party lines approved a congressional redistricting map (SB 200) that Sununu has already come out against.
But the governor said both the Senate and council maps were not as partisan-leaning as the congressional plans and were worthy of his support.
Norelli brought a similar lawsuit against the congressional redistricting process and the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over whether it should step in and create a constitutional plan.
The suit contends that the state Senate redistricting plan (SB 240) is likely to produce a 16-8 Republican majority.
This is done, lawyers said, by “packing and cracking” most Democrats into the eight districts which increases the odds of Republicans winning all the rest.
Likewise, they contend that four of the five Executive Council districts under the new map (SB 241) are clearly GOP-leaning while the fifth, held by Concord Democrat Cinde Warmington, is overwhelmingly Democratic.
“The result is that a significant portion of the state’s Democratic voters are packed into just one Executive Council district, while other Democratic voters are carefully diluted across the remaining four districts such that they have little or no chance of electing their preferred candidates,” the suit said.
Initially, Gray said there was no need to change the council districts due to population changes found in the 2020 Census.
In response, three GOP councilors, Joe Kenney of Wakefield, Dave Wheeler of Milford and Ted Gatsas of Manchester, submitted their own map with changes.
The Senate-passed plan adopted some, but not all, of the changes the councilors had requested.