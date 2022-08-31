A conservative constitutional lawyer has sued Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders, asserting the state has no authority to use electronic ballot-counting machines at polling places.
Daniel Richard of Auburn also sued his hometown and Town Administrator Daniel Goonan for refusing to let him cast a vote by paper ballot and have it hand-counted.
In a motion filed Wednesday, Richard asked a Rockingham County Superior Court judge to issue an injunction to stop towns from using the machines for the Sept. 13 primary.
He asked to be allowed to make an in-court argument on the topic before voters go to the polls.
A Rockingham County Superior Court judge has agreed to hear arguments on Richard’s suit Sept. 9, four days before the primary.
“Voting in New Hampshire is non-validated and not in accordance with any known electrical and electronic safety standards — by design, in order to maintain the country’s “first-in-the-nation” vote status,” Richard wrote in his latest filing.
During a recent interview, Richard said he was working for the past few months on his 46-page lawsuit and considers himself one of the constitutional authorities on the right to vote in New Hampshire.
“This is a pretty complicated legal argument, but it has a simple premise: The state has no authority to use these unreliable voting machines,” Richard said.
The six-count suit asks the court to either outlaw the machines or, at the very least, permit anyone to cast a paper ballot and have it counted by hand in any city or town.
Michael Garrity, communications director for Attorney General John Formella, said the state has received Richard’s lawsuit.
“At this point, what I can tell you is that we are reviewing the filed complaint,” Garrity said in a statement.
Conservatives carry argument
During the 2022 election cycle, many Republican conservative candidates have advanced Richard’s constitutional argument that there is no legal provision for the electronic voting machines.
Karen Testerman, of Franklin, a GOP candidate for governor, said Gov. Sununu should not allow them because the state constitution’s dominant reference to the counting of votes, Part 2, Article 32, hasn’t changed since it was adopted in 1784.
“He is supposed to stop the use of machines for elections in our state,” Testerman said during a debate of Sununu’s GOP challengers last month.
In 1979, the state introduced AccuVote machines in elections for cities and towns that chose to adopt them. A rule adopted by the Ballot Law Commission identified them as the only machines allowed here.
About 90% of ballots counted in the state go through these machines, though more than 100 towns still conduct elections by hand-counting ballots.
Republican candidate Thad Riley of Brentwood pointed out that parts for these machines are no longer available and some officials in cities and towns have experienced breakdowns and delays.
“France hand-counts their ballots, and they have a lot more voters than we do,” Riley said. “The capability to do it is there.”
The lawsuit cites problems some other states had with voting machines in 2020.
“Computerized voting systems leave an open door for votes to be changed, deleted, or fabricated in violation of constitutional requirements,” the lawsuit said. “A return to the tried-and-true paper ballots of the past, at this time, is necessary.”
New vendors to bid
The suit charges lawmakers with introducing electronic voting machines without legal authority.
“No one disputes that said statute was passed to make it easier to sort and count the vote,” the suit said. “The fact of the matter is such a change was done without the consent of the voters.”
Last spring, the GOP-led Legislature killed several bills on the topic, including one to require all ballots be counted by hand.
The Ballot Law Commission has approved a new rule that invites other vendors with newer voting machines to apply for licensing here.