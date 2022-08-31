Lawsuit seeks to block use of electronic voting machines
A conservative lawyer seeks to block the continued use of electronic voting machines in New Hampshire. At the very least, Daniel Richard said any voter should be able to have their paper ballot counted by hand. Here, a state trooper wheels an AccuVote machine, one of those used in the state, during a forensic audit of Windham ballots  last year.

 David Lane/Union Leader File

A conservative constitutionalist has sued Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders, asserting the state has no authority to use electronic ballot-counting machines at polling places.

Daniel Richard of Auburn, who is not a lawyer, also sued his hometown and Town Administrator Daniel Goonan for refusing to let him cast a vote by paper ballot and have it hand-counted.