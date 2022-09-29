Karoline Leavitt press conference
Karoline Leavitt, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District race, speaks at a press conference outside the Manchester School District offices on Thursday. She says policies like one adopted by Manchester schools that prevents teachers from informing parents about their minor children's "transgender status" without the student's permission are violations of parents' inalienable rights.

Karoline Leavitt, the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District race, says policies like one adopted by Manchester schools that prevent teachers from informing parents about their minor children's "transgender status" without the student’s permission are violations of parents’ inalienable rights.

“Families should always be informed about their children,” Leavitt said, speaking to reporters and supporters outside the Manchester School District offices Thursday. “We shouldn’t allow bureaucrats and politicians to stand in the way of the family unit. It is the bedrock of our society. It is what makes America the greatest country in the history of the world, and when government is interfering between parents and students, that’s never a good place to be.”

