Former Trump staffer Karoline Leavitt pulled off an upset win in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary on Tuesday by centering much of her campaign around the former president’s policies.
But ousting two-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas from office this November will likely take a bit more than being the “Trumpiest” candidate on the ballot.
“Normally candidates run to the right or left in primaries to appeal to their party’s most active members, then pivot toward the center for the general election,” said Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College. “I am not sure how that’s going to work for Leavitt after over a year of red meat rhetoric, repeating the Big Lie that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ from Trump, and so on. This may have been her path to the nomination, but is it going to appeal to voters in one of the swingiest districts in the country?”
Leavitt, 25, grew up in Atkinson and worked alongside former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the Trump administration.
“More than one year ago, I got into this race with no name recognition, no money, but a passion and a drive to fight for my state of New Hampshire against the socialist Democrats who are destroying our country,” said Leavitt.
“Over the last year we were outspent, but we were not outworked and tonight our hard work has truly paid off. Tonight, Team Karoline, we smashed expectations. Tonight, we’re sending a strong and clear message to the Washington, D.C., establishment and our Democrat opponent that our votes cannot be bought.”
Mowers, a former State Department official under President Donald Trump, squared off against Pappas as the Republican nominee for the seat in 2020, losing by 5 points.
Mowers left his campaign’s election night watch party at Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester without addressing supporters.
He issued a statement late Tuesday saying while the results didn’t go his way, he would “never stop fighting” for middle class families.
Pappas ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. The seat is considered one of the most vulnerable held by House Democrats in the country. Republican strategists consider races like New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District must-wins if the GOP has any hopes of capturing control of the House.
On Wednesday, Pappas said that from a GOP primary that drew national attention for extremism and divisiveness, “the most extreme, divisive candidate” prevailed.
“Karoline Leavitt represents radical, uncompromising positions that are out of step with New Hampshire,” said Pappas. “She would vote for a federal ban on abortion, promised to write the bill to privatize Social Security, and strongly opposes lower prescription drug prices, support for American manufacturing, and bipartisan investments in New Hampshire’s infrastructure.”
“I will fight with everything I’ve got to stop extreme politicians like Karoline from hijacking our democracy,” Pappas said.
Leavitt was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. She raised more than $1.5 million during the primary cycle. Mowers raised $1.7 million.
Leavitt made the case on the campaign trail that her age could bring in the youth vote, expanding the ranks of the GOP.
Her opponents played up her immaturity and lack of experience in political advertising.
“They said I was too young, we could never raise the money to compete, and that we could never beat a former Republican nominee,” Leavitt told supporters Tuesday night. “Over the last year we were outspent but we were not outworked.”
Though Trump endorsed Mowers in 2020, he stayed on the sidelines in CD1 this year. On the social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump praised “Amazing job by Karoline Leavitt in her great New Hampshire victory.” “Against all odds, she did it — and will have an even greater victory on November 8th. Wonderful energy and wisdom!!!”
Dean Spiliotes, a political analyst and professor at Southern New Hampshire University, said Leavitt won the GOP nomination in the 1st Congressional District by consolidating the grassroots of the party around her pro-Trump credentials.
“We have seen a similar phenomenon in the New Hampshire Senate race with nominee Gen. Don Bolduc, and in other GOP primaries around the country this election cycle,” said Spiliotes. “In addition, Leavitt benefited from Matt Mowers and Gail Huff Brown largely splitting the more traditional GOP establishment vote. The big challenge for Leavitt will be to show that she can attract some independents and moderates in a swing district general election.”
Polling shows that independents are moving away from Trump in significant numbers, Spiliotes said.
“Congressman Chris Pappas has done quite well with independents, and even moderate Republicans, in past general elections,” Spiliotes said. “Winning these voters has been central to previous outcomes in this district over the past 20 years or so.”
The 1st Congressional District has been a bit of a political seesaw over the past decade or so. Pappas’ successful reelection bid in 2020 marked the first time since 2008 that anyone had been reelected in the 1st District, and it was the Democrats’ third straight win in the district.
It went for Trump by about a point and a half in 2016, and went for Biden by about six in 2020 while Pappas was winning by a similar margin.
Galdieri points out the district wasn’t redrawn into a Republican lock, as some in the state legislature wanted.
“If Leavitt wants to win, she’ll need to start talking to a larger, less ideological electorate,” said Galdieri. “But her primary campaign probably makes that more difficult.”
“That said, Pappas remains a Democratic incumbent in the midterm election of the presidency of a Democrat who remains, despite improvements in his approval ratings, unpopular, and against a backdrop of inflation and a lingering pandemic and a generally grumpy public mood,” Galdieri said.
“Expect him to use Leavitt’s primary campaign statements against her, and to emphasize abortion as an issue.”