Former Trump staffer Karoline Leavitt pulled off an upset win in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary on Tuesday by centering much of her campaign around the former president’s policies.

But ousting two-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas from office this November will likely take a bit more than being the “Trumpiest” candidate on the ballot.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com