CONCORD — Two Republicans seeking to break out of crowded primaries to knock off Democratic incumbents and the Democratic rival to Gov. Chris Sununu’s reelection all sounded confident as they signed up to run Wednesday.
Among this trio, state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, attracted the largest crowd to kick off his run for governor, though many conservative activists also turned out for U.S. Senate GOP hopeful Kevin Smith of Londonderry and 1st Congressional District Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt of Hampton.
To win, each will have to overcome name recognition advantages that their three incumbents have over them.
Sherman said after eight years of experience serving in the Legislature, he’s got a proven track record of working in a bipartisan way to come up with solutions.
“I have committed, whether my party is in the majority or the minority, that we can get things done and I’ve built a consensus and a coalition around all the issues I have worked on,” said Sherman, a gastroenterologist.
Sherman said Sununu has “lost the trust” of voters due to his support for an abortion ban, opposition to past attempts to lower property taxes and signing a divisive concepts law that’s led to banning the teaching of some books in public schools.
“I have had a 35-year history of building trust with my patients, my families and my colleagues, and this is no different,” Sherman said.
“The people of New Hampshire need a governor they can trust and there is no question that Sununu has lost their trust.”
To lower property taxes, Sherman said he’ll seek to make permanent a 15% state contribution to the pension costs for municipal and county law enforcement and local teachers.
The Legislature approved a bill granting a one-time 7.5% contribution, but Sherman said it should be ongoing.
The state had covered 35% of local retiree costs, but did away with it in 2009 during the Great Recession and hadn’t offered any support until this year.
Sherman, 64, called this kickoff the “most exciting day of my life” next to the day he married his wife, Lisa.
The couple have three grown children.
Sherman does not support any change in the tax structure and has said he would veto a broad-based sales or income tax.
The state has enough revenue and lawmakers should share more of it with local property taxpayers, Sherman said.
While in the Legislature, Sherman opposed cutting the state’s two main business taxes arguing that most of the benefit went to “multinational, out-of-state corporations.”
Elliot Gault, executive director for the Republican State Committee, said Sherman supported an income tax by voting for a mandatory paid family leave bill.
An option for paying for that benefit would be to deduct a worker’s wages.
“Known amongst his colleagues as Dr. Do-little, the only thing Tom Sherman has accomplished during his time in the Senate is to sponsor a state income tax,” Gault said. “As an economic recession looms over the country, the last thing Granite Staters can afford is Tom Sherman and N.H. Democrats burning an even deeper hole in their wallets.”
Leavitt aims at Mowers
Leavitt, 25, is a former press aide in the Trump White House, and has maintained Donald Trump won the 2020 election over President Joe Biden.
More than half a dozen Republicans are already running for the right to try and take out U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., this November.
Leavitt said the state needs a “home-grown candidate,” as she’s a New Hampshire native, an obvious reference to race front-runner and 2020 nominee Matt Mowers who moved to the state from New Jersey less than a decade ago.
“New Hampshire needs a New Hampshire conservative fighter in our delegation, and that’s why I am running,” Leavitt said.
“We need young people running on both sides of the aisle who are going to shake up Washington.”
Leavitt opposed what she called the “Socialist spending spree” in Congress that she says has contributed to runaway inflation, and accused Pappas of being a “rubber stamp” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Biden White House.
She dismissed Mowers’ claim that he’ll easily win this primary.
“The race is absolutely not over. We have an army of support. We have raised $1.3 million. We have raised more money than any of my opponents from the people of this state,” Leavitt said.
Smith, 44, said he’s the “trusted conservative” in this race after having served as Londonderry town manager, a state representative, head of the socially conservative Cornerstone Action group and a staffer with ex-GOP Gov. Craig Benson and former Republican Sen. Bob Smith
“I look forward to talking with the voters this fall about why we need to save America from the Socialist policies that Maggie Hassan, Joe Biden and the Democrats have saddled us with,” Smith said.
During the race, Smith said he’s highlighted immigration because it’s contributed to the free flow of deadly fentanyl that’s come across the border and led to most of the state’s drug overdose deaths.
Smith downplayed the importance of an endorsement in this race from former President Donald Trump.
“If the president wants to endorse me that would be great, but whether he does or he doesn’t play in this race. We are going to appeal to as many voters in this state with a message of economic opportunity,” Smith added.