With a lead of seven percentage points over her nearest challenger, Republican Karoline Leavitt told supporters late Tuesday night she is ready to take on “socialist Democrats” this November as the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District race.
Leavitt, 25, grew up in Atkinson and worked alongside former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the Trump administration. She addressed supporters at a campaign watch party in Hampton around 11 p.m., stepping to the podium with 33% of the vote, with 62% of polling locations reporting.
“More than one year ago, I got into this race with no name recognition, no money, but a passion and a drive to fight for my state of New Hampshire against the socialist Democrats who are destroying our country,” said Leavitt, 25. “Over the last year we were outspent, but we were not outworked and tonight our hard work has truly paid off. Tonight, Team Karoline, we smashed expectations. Tonight, we’re sending a strong and clear message to the Washington D.C. establishment and our Democrat opponent that our votes cannot be bought. I’ll say it, it was a blowout. I'll fight to drain the swamp.”
Matt Mowers was behind her with 26% of the vote, while Gail Huff Brown garnered 18%.
Mowers left his campaign’s election night watch party at Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester without addressing supporters.
Mowers conceded the race just after 11:30 p.m.
Pappas ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. The seat is considered one of the most vulnerable held by House Democrats in the country. Republican strategists consider races like New Hampshire’s CD1 must-wins if the GOP has any hopes of capturing control of the House.
Recent polling had shown the GOP primary race nearly deadlocked. Results of a Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire released in late August showed Mowers at 26% and Leavitt at 24%, within the survey's margin of error, with 26% of likely Republican primary voters still undecided.
Leavitt was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Leavitt was also endorsed by Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government.
Leavitt raised more than $1.5 million during the primary cycle. Mowers raised $1.7 million.
Leavitt made the case on the campaign trail that her age could bring in the youth vote, expanding the ranks of the GOP.
Her opponents played up her immaturity and lack of experience in political advertising.
A television ad released by the Defending Main Street super PAC just before Labor Day portrayed her as “immature and irresponsible,” and included a brief video clip of Leavitt saying, “Listen up, hoe bags,” before laughing.
Mowers, a former State Department official under President Donald Trump, squared off against Pappas as the Republican nominee for the seat in 2020, losing by 5 points. Following the state’s redistricting efforts earlier this year, political pundits view the race as somewhat of a toss-up.
Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, thinks Pappas will face his most difficult challenge yet this November.
“Even though Pappas escaped significant changes to his district, thanks to Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s 1st still leans Republican, and this election cycle should favor the GOP at least narrowly,” Scala said. “Pappas has a route to victory, but it’s a narrow one. He will need the New Hampshire Democratic base, especially young voters around the Seacoast, to match the enthusiasm of his Republican opponents.”
“In addition, he will have to convince skeptical independents discontented with inflation and the economy that he is still better than the alternative,” he said.
Pappas said Tuesday he is ready to fight to retain his seat in Congress.
"No matter who wins the Republican primary, we know we will be up against a nominee who represents extreme, uncompromising positions that are out of step with New Hampshire," said Pappas. "I will fight with everything I’ve got to stop politicians from taking away a woman’s right to choose. I will always stand up to the entrenched interests and continue our work to lower prescription drug prices and cut health care costs. And I'm proud to have delivered bipartisan results that will rebuild our infrastructure, jumpstart American manufacturing to outcompete China, and expand care for veterans. Over the next eight weeks, I look forward to taking our campaign to every corner of the district and continuing to listen, learn, and make the case to Granite Staters from all political parties.”
Other candidates in the GOP primary included retired broadcast journalist Gail Huff Brown, wife of former Massachusetts U.S. Senator and New Zealand Ambassador Scott Brown; State Rep. Tim Baxter, who secured the endorsements of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.); and Russell Prescott, a former longtime New Hampshire state senator.
Brown issued a statement around 10:30 p.m. saying that while the results were still being tallied, she acknowledged she wouldn’t come out on top.
“I got into this race because I wanted to offer my voice to the people of New Hampshire and bring a message of hope at a time of great division in our nation,” said Brown. “”Although I won’t be doing that in Washington next year, after some time catching up with my family and friends, I intend to continue contributing to my community, state, and nation in whatever ways I can.”
Though former President Donald Trump endorsed Mowers in 2020, he has stayed on the sidelines in CD1 this year.
The 1st Congressional District has been a bit of a political see-saw over the past decade or so.
Across five straight election cycles — from 2008 to 2016 — voters elected a Democrat to Congress, followed by a Republican, then backed a Democrat, followed by a Republican, before flipping back to Democrat.
Pappas’ successful reelection bid in 2020 marked the first time since 2008 that anyone had been reelected in the 1st District, and it was the Democrats’ third straight win in the district.
