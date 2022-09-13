With a lead of seven percentage points over her nearest challenger, Republican Karoline Leavitt told supporters late Tuesday night she is ready to take on “socialist Democrats” this November as the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District race.

Leavitt, 25, grew up in Atkinson and worked alongside former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the Trump administration. She addressed supporters at a campaign watch party in Hampton around 11 p.m., stepping to the podium with 33% of the vote, with 62% of polling locations reporting.