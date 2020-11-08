CONCORD — A variety of issues will get a very different look in 2021 with the new Republican majority at the State House.
The approach on legislation dealing with taxes, abortion rights, gun control, redistricting, renewable energy and many other topics will change because voters answered Gov. Chris Sununu’s call to give him more allies in Concord.
Facing many challenges over the next two years, Sununu and the new GOP legislative leadership may limit their must-do list. They will have little margin for error, especially in the House of Representatives, which has a smaller majority than the State Senate or Executive Council.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack is the favorite to become the next House speaker.
“We need to stay unified but I’m very confident we will be,” Hinch said during an interview.
“We ran a very disciplined, coordinated campaign led by a popular governor. The voters sent a very clear message; they want low taxes, limited government and an economy that continues to recover strong from a global pandemic. We’re going to deliver on that.”
Right-to-work
Four years ago after winning his first term as governor, Sununu made right-to work an early signature fight. Such legislation states no person can be forced as a condition of employment to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union.
Sununu wanted New Hampshire to become the first right-to-work state in the Northeast.
A small group of moderate Republicans joined with opposing Democrats to kill that bill in the House.
The measure will be proposed in 2021, so Sununu gets to decide if it’s again worth going to the mat over.
NH Democratic Party leaders have been very skillful as the loyal opposition in the past. Their counterattacks turned Bill O’Brien into a one-term House speaker following the 2012 election.
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, was chief of staff when O’Brien presided over a House that was 3-1 Republican after the 2010 elections.
“When you have 215, even 220 in the House, it doesn’t take much for you to lose it on a given issue,” Moore said.
“Once it happens, the minority party smells blood and their leaders look for every opportunity to do it again, whether it’s on the House floor or in a committee room.”
A call to cut taxes
Last week after the win, Sununu repeated his call to cut taxes, specifically another round of business tax cuts, plus a reduction in the state tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals.
The state’s 9% meals and rooms tax is the highest in New England.
Sununu said cutting this tax could help the hospitality industry recover from devastating losses due to COVID-19.
House Finance Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, and Senate Finance Chairman Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said this could raise local property taxes because cities and towns in 2020 got $69 million in state aid that came from this tax.
“Less than a week after the election, Republicans have made their priorities clear — businesses over people,” they said in a joint statement. “As our restaurants and hospitality industry struggle to remain open, now is not the time to decrease their share. New Hampshire deserves better.”
In September 2019, Sununu signed a compromise state budget creating a trigger that made it nearly impossible for a planned business tax cut to go forward in 2021.
Despite the economic downturn from COVID-19, state taxes and fee collections have recovered here quite a bit.
Through October the state has taken in $643 million, which is about $16 million or 2.5% more than had been expected by this time.
Sununu will likely use these numbers to back his claim that state revenues could grow rather than shrink if business taxes are further reduced. Democratic legislative leaders have asserted that much of the benefit from more business tax cuts goes to large out-of-state companies.
More COVID-19 relief
Sununu said he was confident the Congress and next president will come together on another COVID-19 relief bill to make it easier for lawmakers and this governor to plug any remaining holes in the current budget.
“I think the stimulus package is likely early in 2021,” Sununu said.
“What it actually looks like is anyone’s guess but we’re sending the message loud and clear that it needs to give the states flexibility,” he said.
D’Allesandro is the longest-serving state senator.
“We look forward to working with the governor when we can while not abandoning our principles,” D’Allesandro said.
“I’ve been in the majority and the minority. In the Senate, we’ll get the job done and I hope we’ll work together doing it.”
The next two-year state budget will dominate the 2021 legislative session, D’Allesandro said.
“The budget is what always matters most that first year and we’ve got a lot of challenges putting the next one together, no question,” D’Allesandro said.
This may cause Sununu and legislative leaders to mark some issues to act upon in 2022, not all next year.
”If you’ve got a complex issue, sometimes it makes sense to create a study committee or a task force to come up with recommendations that you can then wrap up in the second year,” Moore added.
GOP legislative leaders have another political reason to hang together and make “the boss” look good.
Many national Republican leaders see Sununu as their best hope to take a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire away from Democrat Maggie Hassan, whose term comes up in 2022.
Sununu publicly isn’t discussing the topic right now.
There was plenty of unconfirmed talk the year before ex-Gov. Hassan decided to take on and narrowly defeat Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016.
”Maybe it’s the worst-kept secret that this governor is a hot commodity,” said Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro and a former congressman.
”You know this won’t distract him though. There’s still a lot he wants to do.”