GOFFSTOWN -- It’s become a time-tested cliché that anyone born in the United States can earn their way to the White House one day and that path includes a stop in New Hampshire facing hard face-to-face questions from prospective voters. In 2020, that cliché may no longer ring true for all, but there is one place where presidential candidates without deep ties to Washington or billions of dollars can still have a platform.
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College will hold the Lesser-Known Candidates Forum, which since 1972 has provided a spotlight to presidential candidates whose names aren’t household names.
This year’s event features just over a dozen candidates.
On the Democratic side, most of the candidates seek to fix a system that they believe has tumbled into disarray under the guidance of President Donald Trump. Many hope to mount grassroots campaigns that can catch fire with what they expect to be a contested Democratic National Convention this summer.
Mosie Boyd of Arkansas hopes to draw greater attention to fentanyl deaths, which she says poses a national security risk.
Jason Dunlap of Arizona is a former military intelligence officer concerned, he said, about Trump’s behavior endangering Dunlap's former colleagues. He is also concerned by a lack of discussion about counterintelligence policies from other candidates, he said.
Texas veteran David John Thistle hopes to reform Veterans Affairs after decades of misadministration that he says he has seen personally and heard about from other veterans, saying there is no other path to fix what he sees as a broken system that he says Trump is only making worse.
Georgia’s Robby Wells hopes to parlay his experience as the first white head football coach of a historically black college.
On the Republican side, New Hampshire teacher William Murphy said he supports small-government values, is upset with Trump's behavior and wants people to know that not all Republicans are like Trump. Murphy said he finds moral victory in every person he can talk to.
Massachusetts resident Stephen Comley Sr. wants to reform the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and fight what he sees as endemic corruption within American government.
Robert Ardini of New York hopes to bring into focus the topic of getting federal debt under control, something he says is one of the few things Trump has failed at so far.
President R. Boddie of Georgia (he legally changed his first name to President) wants to merge the U.S. with Israel and then move the U.S. capital to Israel -- not any particular city in Israel, just Israel, he said. He said he believes God has already proclaimed him as president.
While the event is separated into distinct Democratic and Republican segments, two candidates coming to the event only nominally fit within those two labels.
Mark Stewart-Greenstein of Connecticut, who filed as a Democrat, was the first of the 50 candidates to file for president in New Hampshire last fall, hoping to improve on the 29 votes he received in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary in 2016.
Stewart-Greenstein has run for office in Connecticut several times before as well, but in 2020 he says his main goal is to provide an alternative for Democrats who dislike progressive candidates and to gather support for a future party of his own that he hopes would draw from Republicans, Libertarians and Reagan Democrats, with a mix of policies he describes as “conservatarian.”
He has crisscrossed New Hampshire but has found limited crowds, such as at an event at the Met Coffee House in North Conway that drew three people just hours after an Andrew Yang stop at the same location drew 40. Still, he says he has garnered some support from other stops, including a visit to 619DW Guns & Ammo in Merrimack, where he met people he says are intrigued by someone nominally identifying as a Democrat but not fitting the standard perception of today’s Democratic Party.
“I am a disenchanted Democrat, and I think it’d be nice if we had some candidates with heft who are not progressives,” he said. “People who know there is a libertarian running in the Democratic Primary have told me they are impressed.”
Zoltan Istvan Gyurko, a Republican from California, ran for president in the past as a member of the Transhumanist Party and he has also run for governor of California as a Libertarian.
Gyurko, like Stewart-Greenstein, does not expect to become president. But he does feel that conservatives must recapture the mantle of technology from the left and give America a united front toward maintaining its innovative edge. He says he hopes to use this presidential campaign to spearhead that effort.
“All parties need to stop fighting and grow up and deal with new technologies like genetic editing and artificial intelligence that almost nobody is talking about,” he said. “But as long as the Republican half of Congress doesn’t seem to care about science, there is a danger that we will soon fall behind China.”
The Democratic portion of the forum will start at 5 p.m., followed by the Republican portion at 6:25 p.m.