The business of politics never stops in the Granite State, Neil Levesque says.
The executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College spoke on Thursday morning as part of a new “Ask the Experts” series presented by the CEO & Family Enterprise Center at the University of New Hampshire.
Levesque said New Hampshire gets a lot of national attention for about six months to a year every four years due to its first-in-the nation presidential primary. Nearly every candidate running this cycle held an event at or in partnership with the institute, and the only presidential primary debate in the state was held at Saint Anselm on Feb. 7.
But Levesque said 75 percent of his time is dedicated to matters unrelated to the primary.
“I think we’ll hold onto the primary for a long, long time, but maybe not. So, we have always got to be focused on what’s next, and I am always focused on that,” Levesque said.
Levesque said the institute's biggest audience comes from students at the college. The way students interact with social media has changed in recent years, which presents a challenge.
“For my students who are 18 to 21 years old, Facebook is like the Webster dictionary to them. They’re not on it. Their grandmothers are on it,” Levesque said. “So, we have to constantly be evolving. And in the world now of Twitter and everything else ... just trying to keep up with all this stuff is very hard.”
The second biggest audience for the institute is business leaders, Levesque said.
“A lot of times they can’t, or do not want to, write a check to one political person or to a party, but they want to be able to talk with those policy makers, and we provide that auditorium and that sort of venue for them to be able to do it,” Levesque said.
With Nov. 3 less than two weeks away, Levesque was asked to offer some election predictions by the people in attendance of the virtual meeting. He said Gov. Chris Sununu and the members of the congressional delegation in New Hampshire are in good shape when it comes to reelection.
On the national level, Levesque said Joe Biden will likely win the presidency, depending on the outcome of the last televised debate on Thursday night.
The first “Ask the Experts” virtual meeting was held on Tuesday and featured Tracie Sponenberg of The Granite Group in Concord.
On Nov. 4, Dick Anagnost, founder and president of Anagnost Companies in Manchester, will be speaking.
Anagnost has over 30 years of experience in real estate and land development within Northern New England and internationally. He has spearheaded redevelopment and revitalization in Manchester, according to an announcement for the event.