A Free State Project supporter running on both the Democratic and Libertarian tickets is challenging incumbent Republican John Coughlin to be the top prosecutor in Hillsborough County.

Nicholas Sarwark, 43, former committee chairman of the national Libertarian Party, orchestrated a write-in campaign in the Democratic Party primary this past September. He received 1,023 votes, which landed him a spot on the Democratic ticket.

