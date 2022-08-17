Rep. Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., makes her concession speech on Aug. 16 in Jackson Hole.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

JACKSON, Wyo. - Rep. Liz Cheney had it all two years ago.

She won her 2020 primary with 73% of the vote, she was already the No. 3 ranking House GOP leader, and she was well on her way to becoming the first female Republican speaker.

Liz Cheney with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, at the library polling station in Jackson Hole, Wyo.  